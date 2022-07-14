e-Paper Get App

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says she believes in development, not division

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee says she believes in development, no division | Twitter/@AITCofficial

Kolkata/ Darjeeling: At a time when BJP is slamming TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee for his comments that "he doesn’t believe in North or South Bengal but West Bengal", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she also believes in development of the state and not division.

Returning to Kolkata from Darjeeling, Mamata said that she wants more employment generation in the entire state.

“I don’t know North or South but I want everyone to stay happy in this state. I also want more employment generation for which I need everyone’s support,” said Mamata.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh slammed Abhishek Banerjee and said that the TMC MP is making comments without knowing ‘history’.

“There is history behind both North and South Bengal and without knowing the history Abhishek is making comments. If he doesn’t believe in North or South Bengal then why was Uttarkanya and North Bengal council board with the mention of North Bengal was formed,” said Ghosh.

Once again slamming BJP, Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday while visiting Salt Lake’s central park to see the preparation works done for the party's July 21 Martyr’s Day programme, Banerjee stated that he just knows ‘West Bengal’.

“On one side, the BJP is celebrating Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and on the other side, it seems that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime we are living in the British era. They (BJP) are running a dictatorship in the country,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also slammed BJP for ‘amending’ usage of certain words in the Parliament.

