‘Most welcome’: PM Modi happily accepts his throne as meme god with epic reply on Solar Eclipse pic

On Thursday, PM Modi – like the rest of us – checked out the last solar eclipse of 2019. He wrote: "Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse.
Unfortunately, I could not see Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.”
The pictures however, with PM Modi in sunglasses immediately became meme fodder. When one Twitter user pointed it out, Modi replied: “Most welcome....enjoy :).”
The tweet has already racked up 3000 RTs and is likely to become one of Modi’s most popular ones.
"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.
The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.
Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)