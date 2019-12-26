How PM Narendra Modi caught last Solar Eclipse of 2019

"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, are witnessing a solar eclipse on Thursday morning, which is said to the last one of the decade.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and will continue till 10:57 am today.

It is also being referred to as "ring of fire" and "Surya Grahan" in Hindi.

The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.