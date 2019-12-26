BrandedFakeer: Twitter trolls PM Modi for wearing sunglasses 'worth Rs 1.6 Lakh'

Narendra Modi on Thursday pleasantly surprised his Twitter followers when he 'welcomed' a user who had tweeted that the photo of the Prime Minister viewing the solar eclipse is becoming a meme.

"This is becoming a meme," the Twitter user, Gappistan Radio said, alongside a picture of PM Modi where he is seen wearing dark glasses and is looking above in the sky.

The Prime Minister retweeted the tweet saying, "Most welcome....enjoy :)." In less than half an hour, the Prime Minister's tweet garnered over 17,000 likes and more than 4,000 RTs.