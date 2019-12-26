BrandedFakeer: Twitter trolls PM Modi for wearing sunglasses 'worth Rs 1.6 Lakh'

Narendra Modi on Thursday pleasantly surprised his Twitter followers when he 'welcomed' a user who had tweeted that the photo of the Prime Minister viewing the solar eclipse is becoming a meme.
"This is becoming a meme," the Twitter user, Gappistan Radio said, alongside a picture of PM Modi where he is seen wearing dark glasses and is looking above in the sky.
The Prime Minister retweeted the tweet saying, "Most welcome....enjoy :)." In less than half an hour, the Prime Minister's tweet garnered over 17,000 likes and more than 4,000 RTs.
While the tweet indeed garnered a lot of attention from meme seekers, the sunglasses worn by Modi weren’t ordinary ones. The luxury frames by Maybach cost Rs 1.6 Lakh. This led to a troll bonanza.
One user shared the price and wrote, "Prestigious magazine OopsIndia just confirmed that these special glasses were designed by Ajit Bond Doval to detect anti-India elements during foreign tours. PM sold one of his hearts to get it made."
Meanwhile another user, countering them as a knock-off wrote, "Photo lagaayi Rahul Baba ki to bakaiti to karoge na ..You need to get your eyes checked boy .Go get it .."
Earlier, the Prime Minister had tweeted a few of his pictures and had said that like many Indians, he too was enthusiastic about the Solar Eclipse.
"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts," the Prime Minister had tweeted.
Several parts of the country, including Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, are witnessing a solar eclipse on Thursday morning, which is said to the last one of the decade.
With inputs from ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)