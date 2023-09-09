Morocco Earthquake: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Extends Condolences Over Loss Of Lives; Says 'India Ready To Offer Assistance'

Morocco Earthquake: PM Modi Expresses Grief | Twitter | ANI

Morocco: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Morocco. In a tragic incident, around 296 people have lost their lives and hundreds are reported injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolted Morocco. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and expressed over the incident that occurred in Morocco.

PM Narendra Modi extends condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco." He further said "In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered all possible help to Morocco reeling under the tragic incident of earthquake. PM Modi said, "India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

Horrific visuals of the earthquake surface

Horrific visuals of the earthquake are making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the videos that properties are being damaged after the massive earthquake hit the country. People fleed from their houses and gathered on the streets after the earthquake occured. Around 296 people have lost their lives and many people are reported injured. There are reports that many people are trapped under the debris. Rescue operation is underway.

Epicentre of the earthquake was High Atlas Mountains

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the High Atlas Mountains which is situated around 71 kilometres in the southwest of the city of Marrakesh. The earthquake occurred at around 11:11 PM. The earthquake has resulted in the loss of lives of many people and also properties have been damaged due to the earthquake. Many cities including the capital Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira are said to be worst hit due to the natural calamity.

