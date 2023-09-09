 Morocco Earthquake Videos: 296 Killed After Quake Of Magnitude 6.8 Jolts Marrakesh, Rabat, Casablanca & Other Cities
Morocco Earthquake Videos: 296 Killed After Quake Of Magnitude 6.8 Jolts Marrakesh, Rabat, Casablanca & Other Cities

The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Earthquake In Morocco | Twitter

Rabat, September 9: At least 296 people have died after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck central Morocco, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Saturday.

The epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 km south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5 km, the BBC reported. The quake struck at 11.11 p.m. and videos on social media showed people fleeing on the roads, damaged buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

Tremors were also felt in the capital Rabat

The tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350 km away from the epicentre, as well as the cities of Casablanca and Essaouira. More details are awaited.

