Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Delhi Leading To Severe Water Logging & Mishaps

New Delhi: While India eagerly waited for the onset of monsoon since forever while limping through the life threatening heat wave, finally rains have come but with some side effects. Heavy to heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the national capital with water logging, traffic disruption, electricity cuts and rain related accidents have kept the city on its toes, making it tough for the residents to spend one day with ease.

Car rams into a truck

As waterlogging added to the traffic woes of commuters in Delhi, an incident of car ramming into a truck near Delhi's Patparganj has lead to heavy traffic jam.

Car rams into a truck near Delhi's Patparganj, prompting heavy traffic jam.

Roof collapse at airport

Earlier on Friday, 3 people lost their lives and at least six people were injured after a canopy at Terminal-1 of Delhi's IGI Airport collapsed on vehicles amid heavy rain.

Terminal 1 Incident

While flights were disrupted, a latest report of ANI at 9:00 am said, "All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational. Flights at Terminal 1 Arrivals are also operating. However, the departing flights from Terminal 1 are cancelled till 2 pm today: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)"

Reports of water logging

Here are the visuals coming from the ITO. It can be seen how vehicles are almost submerged in water accumulated due to heavy rainfall.

Delhi: Heavy rainfall in national capital leads to severe waterlogging



Visuals from ITO

Several vehicles were submerged as incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. Here are visuals from Delhi's Moolchand.

Several vehicles submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi.



Visuals from Moolchand

Commuters were seen exiting Saket Metro Station face with utmost inconvenience as the surrounding area got waterlogged due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Delhi: Commuters exiting Saket Metro Station face inconvenience as the surrounding area gets waterlogged due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Here are visuals coming from Delhi's Rajghat.

Visuals of waterlogging at Delhi's Rajghat.

IMD forecast for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.