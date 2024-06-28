Roof Collapse At Delhi Airport; All Flights Have Been Grounded

ANI

A section of the roof of Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport collapsed on cars this morning during heavy rain, resulting in at least one fatality and five injuries.As a "safety measure," all departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily halted, and check-in counters have closed, according to a Delhi airport spokesperson.Only domestic flights operate out of Terminal 1.

Around 5.30 am, the incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) resulting in damage to numerous vehicles, including taxis.

The cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal at the busiest airport in the world, Indira Gandhi International Airport, sustained damage due to the collapse of the roof sheet and support beams, according to the officials.

A man was rescued from a car where an iron beam had fallen during the rescue efforts. A section of the canopy at Delhi Airport's old departure forecourt at Terminal 1 collapsed "due to heavy rain since early this morning," the airport said in an official statement.

There have been reports of injuries, and emergency workers are attempting to offer those impacted all the required support, including medical attention.

Due to this incident, check-in counters are closed as a safety precaution, and all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended. The statement said, "We deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this disruption.