Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse: Airport Partially Closed, Flight Departures Suspended Temporarily Till 2 PM

New Delhi: Terminal 1 of Delhi airport was partially closed after the roof collapse incident and all flight departures from Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 PM. At least one person died and six others injured after a portion of the roof collapsed on cars early on Friday morning, including taxis following heavy rains in the national capital. The terminal is used by SpiceJet and Indigo.
The injured were rushed to hospitals and rescue operations were still on.
"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi Intertnational Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement.
All the major airlines have alerted the passengers through social media about the delay or change in departures.
As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.
In a similar roof collapse in Jabalpur, a portion of the newly inaugurated Dumna airport collapsed on the roof following incessant rains.