Delhi Airport Terminal 1 Roof Collapse: Airport Partially Closed, Flight Departures Suspended Temporarily Till 2 PM

New Delhi Airport Terminal 1 |

New Delhi: Terminal 1 of Delhi airport was partially closed after the roof collapse incident and all flight departures from Terminal 1 were suspended till 2 PM. At least one person died and six others injured after a portion of the roof collapsed on cars early on Friday morning, including taxis following heavy rains in the national capital. The terminal is used by SpiceJet and Indigo.

The injured were rushed to hospitals and rescue operations were still on.

Terminal 1 Incident pic.twitter.com/Dv9Sir5l4p — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) June 28, 2024

"Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a Delhi Intertnational Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said in a statement.

#WATCH | Yash, a passenger at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, says, "I was going to Bangalore, I had a flight at 8:15 am. Here the roof collapsed around 5, 5:15 am... The airport authority has no answer..." https://t.co/CETWtY95jz pic.twitter.com/kjbWJ5UMhd — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#WATCH | A passenger at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 says, "I have a flight at 9 am. I came to know that the structure above (canopy) has collapsed here. Some flights have been cancelled. They (officials) are now asking us to go to Terminal 2..." https://t.co/CETWtY95jz pic.twitter.com/UCwHFb7FF1 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

All the major airlines have alerted the passengers through social media about the delay or change in departures.

As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, where a roof collapsed amid heavy rainfall, leaving 6 people injured pic.twitter.com/KzxvkVHRGG — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

#6ETravelAdvisory - Due to heavy rains, #DelhiAirport is partially closed, and all flights to/from Terminal 1 stand cancelled. For alternate flight options or a full refund, please visit https://t.co/6643rYe4I7. We'll continue to keep you updated. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 28, 2024

🚨 Important Update: Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please contact us at… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 28, 2024

In a similar roof collapse in Jabalpur, a portion of the newly inaugurated Dumna airport collapsed on the roof following incessant rains.