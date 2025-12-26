 Castrol India Shares Jump Over 4%, What The Open Offer By Stonepeak & CPPIB Means?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCastrol India Shares Jump Over 4%, What The Open Offer By Stonepeak & CPPIB Means?

Castrol India Shares Jump Over 4%, What The Open Offer By Stonepeak & CPPIB Means?

Castrol India shares rose over 4 percent after Stonepeak, Motion JVCo, and CPP Investment Board announced an open offer to acquire 26 percent of public shares. The move follows BP’s sale of a 65 percent stake to Stonepeak, forming a joint venture with 65:35 ownership, valued at USD 10.1 billion.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Shares Surge After Open Offer Announcement. |

Mumbai: Castrol India shares rose 4.4 percent on the BSE, hitting an intra-day high of Rs 197.95, following the announcement of an open offer by Motion JVCo Limited along with Stonepeak and CPP Investment Board. At 9:45 AM, the stock was trading 3.24 percent higher at Rs 195.75, outperforming the BSE Sensex, which was up 0.24 percent at 85,206.57. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,362 crore.

Details of the Open Offer

The open offer aims to acquire up to 26 percent of Castrol India’s equity from public shareholders, excluding the promoter group and certain specified parties. This could involve a payout of around Rs 4,990 crore based on the initial offer price of Rs 194.04 per share. The offer covers 25.71 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each. The filing specifies that the acquisition is being made by Motion JVCo and persons acting in concert, including Stonepeak and CPP Investment Board, for the purpose of the open offer.

Read Also
BP Sells 65% Stake In Castrol Lubricants To Stonepeak For $6 Billion
article-image

Background of the Deal

FPJ Shorts
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details
10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Honoured With Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar For Courage And Patriotism; Know About His Educational Details
PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore
PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore
Did Gaurav Chaudhary Lose 30 Kilos Using Ozempic? Technical Guruji Reveals His Fitness Journey In Latest Video
Did Gaurav Chaudhary Lose 30 Kilos Using Ozempic? Technical Guruji Reveals His Fitness Journey In Latest Video

This development follows British Petroleum’s agreement to sell a 65 percent stake in Castrol to Stonepeak for about USD 6 billion. BP will retain a 35 percent share in the new joint venture with Stonepeak, which it can sell after a two-year lock-in period. The transaction values Castrol at USD 10.1 billion and marks BP’s most ambitious asset sale to streamline operations and scale back renewable energy investments, after lagging behind competitors in share performance.

Read Also
Castrol India Q2 Profit Rises 5% To ₹244 Crore; Revenue Grows Amid Rural And Industrial Expansion
article-image

Financial Implications

The total net proceeds to BP from the deal are expected to be around USD 6 billion, which includes USD 0.8 billion for pre-payment of future dividend income on its retained stake and other adjustments. After deducting joint venture minority interests of USD 1.8 billion and debt-like obligations of USD 0.3 billion, the implied total equity value of Castrol stands at USD 8 billion. The new joint venture will comprise 65 percent ownership by Stonepeak and 35 percent by BP.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a professional before making any investment or trading decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore

PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore

Castrol India Shares Jump Over 4%, What The Open Offer By Stonepeak & CPPIB Means?

Castrol India Shares Jump Over 4%, What The Open Offer By Stonepeak & CPPIB Means?

Punjab Attracts ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Investments Since 2022, Generating More Than 5 Lakh Jobs

Punjab Attracts ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Investments Since 2022, Generating More Than 5 Lakh Jobs

Railway Stocks Surge Dramatically, How Fare Hikes Are Shaping Investor Sentiment? Details Inside

Railway Stocks Surge Dramatically, How Fare Hikes Are Shaping Investor Sentiment? Details Inside

Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions