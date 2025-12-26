 Indian Railways Rolls Out Minimal Fare Hike: Just 1-2 Paise Per Km For Sustainability
Indian Railways implemented a revised fare structure on December 26, 2025, with a 1 paise/km hike for ordinary non-AC classes and 2 paise/km for Mail/Express non-AC/AC services. Short-distance ordinary fares unchanged up to 215 km; suburban/season tickets unaffected. Minimal increases (Rs 5-20) for longer journeys aim to balance affordability and sustainability; pre-booked tickets are exempt.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

New Delhi: The new passenger fare structure of Indian Railways took effect on Friday with an increase of only 1 paise per kilometre for sleeper and first class ordinary classes for non‑suburban journeys. According to the Ministry of Railways, the move aims to balance affordability for passengers with the sustainability of operations.

The Railways rationalised fares in a graded manner for Ordinary Non‑AC (non‑suburban) services across Second Class Ordinary, Sleeper Class Ordinary, and First Class Ordinary. Second Class Ordinary fares remain unchanged for journeys up to 215 km, ensuring that short-distance and daily commuters are not impacted. For distances of 216 km-750 km, fares have been increased by Rs 5; for distances between 751 km-1,250 km by Rs 10; for distances between 1,251 km-1,750 km by Rs 15; and for distances between 1,751 km-2,250 km by Rs 20. Suburban services and season tickets, including suburban and non‑suburban routes, are not affected, the ministry clarified.

Mail and Express trains see a rationalised rise of 2 paise per kilometre across non‑AC and AC classes, including Sleeper, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3‑Tier, AC 2‑Tier, and AC First Class. For longer trips, such as a 500 km non‑AC Mail or Express trip, would cost about Rs 10 more, the statement said.

The existing basic fares of major train services, including Tejas Rajdhani, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Tejas, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, and Ordinary non-suburban services (excluding AC MEMU/DEMU, where applicable), have been revised in line with the approved class-wise basic fare increases.

Reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and ancillary charges remain unchanged, while GST applicability remains unaffected, and fares will continue to be rounded off as per prevailing norms. The revised fares apply only to tickets booked on or after December 26, 2025, and tickets booked earlier will not attract additional charges. Station fare lists will be updated to reflect the new rates, the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

