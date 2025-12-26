 66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank

66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth: Knight Frank

Knight Frank report reveals 66% of existing RRTS users are eager to invest in property along corridors, with 80% associating improved connectivity with economic opportunities. Visible infrastructure boosts confidence 2.25x; commercial activity amplifies intent 10.2x. 38% open to relocating if social infrastructure supports, highlighting decentralisation potential via integrated development.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country is emerging as a strong catalyst for corridor-led investment, with nearly 80 per cent of surveyed existing users associating improved RRTS connectivity with enhanced economic opportunities in their region, a report showed on Friday. Perceptions of economic development are significantly reinforced where infrastructure upgrades are visible, increasing confidence by over 2.25 times.

This translates into tangible real estate interest, with 66 per cent of existing users expressing willingness to invest in property along the RRTS corridor, according to the report by Knight Frank India. The presence of commercial activity and active real estate development plays a decisive role in shaping investment sentiment, amplifying investment intent by 10.2 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

Read Also
Punjab Attracts ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Investments Since 2022, Generating More Than 5 Lakh Jobs
article-image

The findings also point to a clear decentralisation opportunity, with 38 per cent of respondents open to relocating away from core urban centres; however, this willingness is closely tied to the availability of supporting social infrastructure, underlining the importance of integrated residential, commercial and civic development in unlocking the full investment potential of RRTS corridors, said the report.

“The RRTS is a pivotal infrastructure intervention for India’s urban and regional transport landscape. While commuters place a premium on time savings, safety and reliability, and are ready to adopt modern transport solutions when connectivity works seamlessly,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

FPJ Shorts
CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At 10 PM; Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow At 10 PM; Apply At consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here
CTET 2026: Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow; Details Here
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In Public
Read Also
Indian Scholars Lead The Charge In South Korea's Research Landscape Amid Policymakers' Concerns Over...
article-image

For policymakers and city planners, integration, both in mobility and urban development, is key. For investors and developers, RRTS corridors represent tangible opportunities for growth where infrastructure dovetails with land-use planning and commercial momentum, he mentioned. The RRTS — exemplified by the flagship Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) — has already begun its phased rollout.

The corridor, approved at a cost of over Rs 30,000 crore, will ultimately span 82 km and dramatically reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. The system’s priority section has commenced operations, and continued funding reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to completing the project.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector

2025: Landmark Year of Evidence-Based Growth & Global Leadership For India's Ayush Sector

66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth:...

66% Of RRTS Users Keen To Buy Property Along Corridors, 80% Link Connectivity to Economic Growth:...

Indian Railways Rolls Out Minimal Fare Hike: Just 1-2 Paise Per Km For Sustainability

Indian Railways Rolls Out Minimal Fare Hike: Just 1-2 Paise Per Km For Sustainability

Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume...

Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume...

PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore

PSU Bank Consolidation To Accelerate In 2026 For Viksit Bharat, Sector Profits Near ₹2 Lakh Crore