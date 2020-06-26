Monsoon covers entire country way ahead of the scheduled date: IMD

The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, way ahead of the scheduled date, India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

"Monsoon has covered entire India today 26 June 2020. The remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are also covered by the monsoon," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre told IANS.

The monsoon usually covers all parts of the country by the first week of July, but this time the development of Cyclone Nisarga over the Arabian Sea coincided with the onset of monsoon over Kerala and formation of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal, which immensely helped it advanced rapidly over the country.