Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Latest stories

Western Railway transports 18.32 lakh migrant labourers in 1219 Shramik special trains

Western Railway transports 18.32 lakh migrant labourers in 1219 Shramik special trains

Despite COVID lockdown, Western Railway all set to face monsoon-2020

Despite COVID lockdown, Western Railway all set to face monsoon-2020

In continuation to "Mission Essential Commodities" WR operates 3 parcel Spl & one milk Spl train on 8th June to various parts of the country

In continuation to "Mission Essential Commodities" WR operates 3 parcel Spl & one milk Spl train on 8th June to various parts of the country

Gujarat CM felicitates team WR under the able leadership of GM Alok Kansal for the successful running of Shramik Special trains

Gujarat CM felicitates team WR under the able leadership of GM Alok Kansal for the successful running of Shramik Special trains

Western Railway runs 5463 rakes of goods trains to supply 10.72 million tonnes of commodities

Western Railway runs 5463 rakes of goods trains to supply 10.72 million tonnes of commodities

Western Railway operates 270 parcel special trains & 39 milk rakes across the country

Western Railway operates 270 parcel special trains & 39 milk rakes across the country

Despite lockdown, Western Railway transports 50,000 tonnes essentials through its parcel special trains

Despite lockdown, Western Railway transports 50,000 tonnes essentials through its parcel special trains

Western Railway celebrates World Environment Day

Western Railway celebrates World Environment Day

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in