'Moment Of Great Joy And Pride', Says Uttarakhand CM Dhami As President Murmu Approves UCC Bill In State

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill has been approved by the President. The government has received its information from Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Its notification has also been issued by the state government. Now, as soon as the rules are made, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to implement the UCC law.

CM Dhami expressed gratitude to President Draupadi Murmu for approving the bill on Wednesday. He said that soon this law will be effectively implemented in the state.

UCC bill details

The bill to bring the UCC law was approved in the state assembly on February 6th. Since this bill was under Article 44 of the Constitution, the approval of the President was necessary to implement this bill as law. The government sent this bill to the Governor and the Governor sent it to the President for approval due to the provisions of the Constitution.

"It is a moment of great joy and pride for all the people of the state that President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji has given her approval to the Uniform Civil Code Bill passed by our government in the Uttarakhand Assembly. Certainly, with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code law in the state, along with providing equal rights to all the citizens, the oppression of women will also be curbed. The UCC law will play an important role in promoting harmony by proving the importance of social equality in the state," CM Dhami said and added that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government is determined to protect the interests of the citizens and maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand.

He said that the law will be strictly implemented in the state soon after approving the rules and regulations.

Government's decision reached from resolution to accomplishment

CM Dhami had pledged to the public one and a half years ago during the assembly elections to implement UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in the state if the government is formed.

When the government was formed, Dhami first brought the proposal of UCC in the cabinet. After this, a committee of law experts was formed, held continuous meetings on UCC, took suggestions from the public and after discussing the bill in the Assembly, it was approved on 6th February.

After the approval of the Assembly, the bill was sent to the President for assent. Today the President has put her seal of approval on the bill. With this, the state government has again given the message from resolution to accomplishment in the state.