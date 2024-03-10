CM Pushka Singh Dhami Digitally Inaugurates 122 Schemes Of 17 Departments Worth ₹8275.51 Crore

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday 17 Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 122 different schemes of departments worth Rs 8275.51 crore through digital medium. This includes inauguration of schemes worth Rs 1048.15 crore of 11 departments and laying of foundation stone of various schemes worth Rs 7227.36 crore of 15 departments. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of prepaid meter scheme of Energy Department worth Rs 2027 crore. The Chief Minister also distributed tool kits to the workers registered through the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. In the programme, the Chief Minister was met by Secretary Energy and MD Pitkul Shri P.C. A dividend cheque of Rs. 5 crore was also presented by Dhyani.

In the program, Chief Minister Dhami also presented allotment letters of solar energy projects to various entrepreneurs as well as allotment letters to individual beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Solar Swarozgar Yojana.

CM Dhami said that the aim of our government is to make Uttarakhand the best in the country. The effect of which is also visible. Today's program is a good example of our development policy, in which development works worth more than Rs 8000 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid. All these development works related to various sectors will play an important role in making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country.

He said that our government is working with the basic mantra of “resolution without options” to ensure all-round development of the state. . Just yesterday, the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 226 crore of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority was laid. In the last two months, the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 2215 crore in Tanakpur, Rs 5868 crore in Haridwar, Rs 161 crore in Champawat, Rs 117 crore in Almora, Rs 828 crore in Pauri Garhwal and Rs 456 crore in Rudraprayag were laid and inaugurated. Thus, in the last two months alone, schemes worth more than Rs 18,000 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid. The works show how fast we are moving forward on the development policy to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country.

He said that in today's program, roads, health, drinking water, irrigation, housing and rural development will be included. The present state of the state will improve due to development works worth crores of rupees. Whereas development work worth crores related to big educational institutions, polytechnic colleges, sports stadiums, energy, dairy and tourism will be helpful in making Uttarakhand capable, strong and self-reliant in the coming future.

Chief Minister Dhami said that simplification in the state, an environment of new work culture has been created with the mantra of solution and satisfaction. Due to which the standard of living of the people has also improved. We also try to ensure that our work speaks for itself. Mother power and youth are being linked with employment and planning for self-employment. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, the Prime Minister has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. Rail, air and road transport has been made effective in Uttarakhand. Now the train has also started operating from Tanakpur to Dehradun. Train facilities are also available for other places including Ayodhya. Last year, 56 lakh devotees came to the Chardham Yatra while 50 lakh people came to the Purnangiri fair also. Efforts are being made to run religious tourism throughout the year in the state. The Chief Minister said that our aim is to develop GSDP of the state. Is to be doubled in 5 years. An action plan is also being made as to what initiatives can be taken in the form of best practice and innovation by 2025 in each district. GST in the state Collection has reached 23 %. Whereas the amount of loan taken every year has decreased.

CM Dhami said that today India is writing an unprecedented story of development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. There is a huge difference between the India before 2014 and the India of now. Modi ji started welfare schemes for every section. Modi government is continuously working for every class and region, from farmer to soldier and from city to village.

Prime Minister (PM) Shri Narendra Modi ji’s special love for Uttarakhand is not hidden from anyone, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand resides in his heart and the people of Uttarakhand The central government is helping in every way in all-round development. Many of the works that have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today are being completed with the assistance provided by the Central Government. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, on one hand we are running various welfare schemes, on the other hand many unprecedented and tough decisions have also been taken in the interest of the state.

He said that our government was the first to bring Uniform Civil Code in the country. With the implementation of this code, especially our Muslim sisters and daughters will get freedom from oppression in many ways. Many Muslim sisters thank him for implementing this code. Recently, in the program of distribution of lease on Nazul land in Udham Singh Nagar, a group of Muslim sisters thanked him for implementing UCC. We have implemented the country's toughest anti-copying law in the state, incidents like paper leaks have been curbed and all examinations are being conducted with complete transparency. Similarly, we launched a campaign against land jihad and got illegal encroachers vacated from more than 5000 acres of government land.

CM Dhami said that as important is the development work in the state, it is equally important to maintain law and order in the state. Is. We have given a free hand to the police administration that if any person tries to create unrest in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, then strict action should be taken against him. Recently, some anti-social elements tried to create a riot situation in Banbhulpura, the police has identified each one and put them behind the bars, the property of the main rioter has been confiscated. And not only this, we have made a law that now if anyone tries to riot or vandalize, then the full compensation for his loss will be made to the rioters. The Chief Minister said that we have made the effort to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country. A resolution has been taken and we are continuously moving forward on it. The works that have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid today will definitely give a new identity to the development of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also expressed their views. Secretary Planning Mr. R. Meenakshi Sundaram expressed his gratitude. On this occasion, MP Mrs. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, MLA Mr. Vinod Chamoli, Mrs. Sarita Arya, Mr. Durgeshwar Lal, Mr. Shakti Lal Shah, Mr. Mohan Singh Bisht, Mr. Sanjay Doval, Principal Secretary Shri R.K. Sudhanshu, Mr. Shailesh Bagali, Mr. Secretary Kurve, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Shri Ranveer Singh Chauhan along with other senior officials and a large number of beneficiaries of various schemes were present.