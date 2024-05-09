Mohali Police Arrests 2 Men Accused Of Murder After a Dramatic Exchange Of Fire

Representational Image

Mohali: Two men accused in a murder case were arrested after getting injured in an exchange of fire with police in Mullanpur area of Mohali district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Vikram Rana alias Happy and Kiran Singh alias Dhanua were arrested after one was shot in his leg while the other in the abdomen in an exchange of fire between them and police.

Crime Committed By The Accused

Both are accused in the murder of Manish Kumar alias Mani Rana, who worked as a bouncer and resident of Teur Village, Kharar, Mohali. On May 7, Manish Kumar was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne youths at Chando Gobindgarh village in Kharar in broad daylight.

Details Given By SSP Of Mohali

SSP Mohali, Sandeep Garg giving details of the incident said, "A person named Mani Rana was murdered the day before yesterday. Our Special Cell team generated information that stated that these two people could be involved in the murder case. The accused are- Vikram Rana alias Happy, and Kiran Singh alias Dhanua. They started firing at the police and in return, we opened fire during which they sustained bullet injuries on a leg and stomach. They have been admitted to the hospital. A total of ten rounds were fired...Further Investigation is underway..."

"For now, it's not very clear but according to a Facebook post the case seems to be linked to an incident that happened in 2017 in Saketri and is affiliated with the Lucky Patial gang," he added.

An FIR is registered under section 302, 34 IPC and 25-54-59 Arms Act, under Sadar Kharar police station following the same.