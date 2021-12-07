Modi in UP: PM mocks Samajwadi Party, says red cap means red beacon; Akhilesh reverts saying 'red alert is for BJP'

In the battleground for Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fired a salvo at opposition in particular Samajwadi Party on Tuesday at a rally in Gorakhpur.

After inaugurating the fertilizer factory and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) centre at Gorakhpur, PM Modi while mocking the Samajwadi Party and its red cap, said Laal Topi (Red Cap) means Laal Batti (red beacon). They only want power and nothing else. The Samajwadi worker including its Chief Akhilesh Yadav has put on a red cap. Red cap is a red alert for Uttar Pradesh, the PM said.

Responding to PM's remark, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was in west UP’s Meerut district to address a joint rally with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhury, said Samajwadi’s are Red Alert for BJP whose days in power are numbered now.

Modi Questions Intentions Of Opposition----

Continuing with his tirade against the Samajwadi Party, PM Modi said they have no faith in the teachings and discipline taught by great people such as Lohia and Jai Prakash (JP).

These people have no concern with the miseries of people and only want power at any cost, PM said while questioning the intentions of the parties that formed the government in UP before 2017 adding that all they did was to shelter mafias and ensure the release of terrorists from prison.

PM said that there was a dire need for fertilizer factory and AIIMS in Gorakhpur and only CM Yogi knew this. Without taking the name of the previous government of Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said that these people even did not provide land for AIIMS and created hurdles. He said, earlier, AIIMS was set up in big cities only but his government is taking it to remote areas such as Gorakhpur.

PM Modi also patted the back of Yogi for increasing rates of sugar cane for farmers in UP.

SP-RLD Formally Announces Tie-Up..

In the wild west of UP, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Chief Jayant Choudhury formally announced their electoral alliance at a rally in Meerut on Tuesday.

On this occasion, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav gave the slogan 'Kisano Ka Inqualaab Hoga, 22 Mein Badlao Hoga' (There would be a revolution of farmers and a change in 2022).

Akhilesh said the crowd coming to the program and their enthusiasm is a clear indication that BJP would be wiped out from UP this time. He said that BJP will suffer the worst ever defeat in the west UP.

The RLD chief Jayant lambasted CM Yogi and said that instead of talking about real issues, he reminds people of Aurangzeb or exodus from west UP.

The youth of UP is moving to other states in search of jobs but CM Yogi is least bothered. He said farmers were being insulted for the last one year but none of the BJP leaders spoke a single word for them.

Jayant said the alliance of SP-RLD would ensure the ouster of double engine government of BJP and give a new dimension to the politics in UP.

