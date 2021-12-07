'Red cap is red alert for UP': PM Modi takes a dig at Samajwadi Party ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Gorakhpur where he launched development projects worth Rs 9,600 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in the state PM Modi took a dig at the opposition Samajwadi Party and without naming the party or its chief Akhilesh Yadav, comparing the "red cap" with "red alert", Modi said that the 'red caps' want to form government in Uttar Pradesh to show leniency towards terrorists and to bring them out of jails.

"Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows. The red cap people want the power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," the PM said to people.

"The red cap people want to form the government to show favour to terrorists and to free them from jail. Hence, you should remember that those wearing red caps are red alert for UP, in other words, alarm bells," he added.

PM Modi was in Gorakhpur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various developmental projects to the people. He dedicated to the nation three megaprojects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, worth over Rs 9,600 crore. The PM was accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

(with PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 04:14 PM IST