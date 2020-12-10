Modi govt sensitive about farmers' demands: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests against three new farm laws, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the Modi government was "sensitive" about the demands made by farmers and has addressed their main concerns in a "transparent" manner.

He also said that most of the farmers were "satisfied" with the steps taken by the central government, and added that their interests were "safe and secure" in its hands.

"The government is completely sensitive about the demands of farmers. That is why it has addressed their main concerns effectively and in a transparent manner. Most of the farmers are satisfied," Naqvi told PTI.