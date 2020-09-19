Minority Affairs Ministry spent Rs 2,204 on scholarship schemes during 2019-20: Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Ministry spent Rs 2,204.44 crore on 67,21,630 beneficiaries of scholarships schemes of the ministry during 2019-20.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus did not affect the payment of scholarships as the scholarship schemes of are implemented through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

“The amount of scholarship is transferred under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode directly into the bank account of the beneficiary,” he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Disbursement of scholarships under the three scholarship schemes - Pre-Matric, Post- Matric, Merit-cum-Means and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme - for 2019-20 continues in 2020-21.