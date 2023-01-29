Modi BBC Documentary: 11 students of Central University of Rajasthan suspended for alleged screening | FIle Photo

Eleven students of the Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer have been suspended for 14 days in connection with the alleged screening of the banned BBC documentary "India – The Modi Questions" on January 26.

Although the university authorities said that the action on students was based on disciplinary grounds and that it is nowhere related to the documentary. On January 27, the university issued an order stating "In wake of the recent development over a documentary controversy over social media and other media platforms, it has been decided by the competent authority to enforce a ban on screening BBC documentary with immediate effect."

The university has asked HoDs to sensitize students in this regard and maintain the law and order and safety of the students’ fraternity.

Social activists have opposed the University’s act of suspension. People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Rajasthan, president, Kavita Srivastav tweeted, “Shameful action by the Central University, Rajasthan for allegedly viewing the BBC documentary on their mobile phones. The University knows that the film has not been banned, only access denied. Still, it has acted on the ABVP lists.”

The organization has written a letter also to the vice-chancellor regarding this stating that the PUCL is clear that no screening of any film happened on the 26th of January 2023. And the question of individual viewing on mobiles is a private matter and comes within the right to privacy of the students.

"The legal action undertaken is only to deny access to the film in India via these platforms. But there is no ban on watching the film in India and no order to that effect has been issued by any authority to date. The PUCL strongly demands that the expulsion order be rescinded immediately, and the students are reinstated to the university," said the letter.

Read Also BBC Documentary: TISS students screen controversial series on PM Modi despite warning

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)