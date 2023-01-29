Modi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy |

The BBC should be banned for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindu Sena's supporters say. They have posted signs outside the BBC's office saying 'BBC ko ban karo' (Ban BBC) in New Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Documentary is on PM Modi's tenure as CM during Gujarat riots in 2002

The two-part documentary asserts that it looked at specific riot-related issues while Gujarat's chief minister was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has ordered Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary "India: The Modi Question." The documentary has been derided by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda effort" that lacks objectivity and exhibits a colonial mentality.

BBC engaged in damaging India's reputation globally

The BBC is now being accused by the Hindu Sena of participating in a global plot to damage India's reputation and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

