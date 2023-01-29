e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaModi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy

Modi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy

The two-part documentary asserts that it looked at specific riot-related issues while Gujarat's chief minister was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Modi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy |
Follow us on

The BBC should be banned for its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindu Sena's supporters say. They have posted signs outside the BBC's office saying 'BBC ko ban karo' (Ban BBC) in New Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Read Also
BBC Documentary: TISS students screen controversial series on PM Modi despite warning
article-image

Documentary is on PM Modi's tenure as CM during Gujarat riots in 2002

The two-part documentary asserts that it looked at specific riot-related issues while Gujarat's chief minister was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has ordered Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary "India: The Modi Question." The documentary has been derided by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda effort" that lacks objectivity and exhibits a colonial mentality.

Read Also
BBC Documentary on Modi: 7 facts that make the film highly controversial in India and will never be...
article-image

BBC engaged in damaging India's reputation globally

The BBC is now being accused by the Hindu Sena of participating in a global plot to damage India's reputation and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Modi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy

Modi documentary: 'Ban BBC' poster put outside its office in Delhi amid controversy

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the 'Father of the Nation'

Udupi Shocker: FIR lodged against college wardens for brutally beating dog to death

Udupi Shocker: FIR lodged against college wardens for brutally beating dog to death

Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

Kolkata-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing at Lucknow airport after being struck by birds

Delhi girl lied to father, secretly learned to drive, faced sexism, now to become a DTC driver

Delhi girl lied to father, secretly learned to drive, faced sexism, now to become a DTC driver