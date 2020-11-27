Minor rapes 5-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Churu district

A 12-year-old boy has allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl in the Churu district of Rajasthan. The boy was detained by police and sent to a juvenile home.

According to the police, the girl’s father filed a complaint that the accused had taken his daughter to an abandoned house and raped her.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Ramnagar Bas area of Sardarshahr, 200 km north of Jaipur. According to the complaint, the girl was playing outside her house and her mother and grandmother were at home.

As per the complaint, the accused saw the girl playing alone outside her house around 2 pm and took her to an abandoned house nearby and sexually assaulted her.

When the girl’s mother found her missing, she started searching for her. She heard the girl’s cries and reached the abandoned house where she saw the accused assaulting her daughter. The accused then fled the spot.

The girl’s mother narrated the incident to the father when he returned home in the evening, following which he filed a case with police.

Satish Yadav Sardarshahr police station SHO said the girl’s medical-check up was done and the report is awaited to confirm whether she has been raped.

He said the minor boy was detained after the case was lodged and his medical check-up was also done to ascertain his age. The boy’s father is dead and he lives with his mother. Police have sent him to a juvenile home in Churu.