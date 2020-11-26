Rajasthan: Harassed by husband, woman sets herself on fire, in-laws make video

Jaipur: A woman who was harassed by her husband and in-laws set herself on fire in Sikar city of Rajasthan. As the woman screamed with pain, instead of rushing her to the hospital, the woman’s husband and in-laws were making videos on their mobiles.

Gudha police station SHO Devi Singh said the deceased woman’s husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested on Thursday. They were brought for questioning from Sikar and arrested in the evening. Singh said the accused have been arrested under section 306 and 498 A of the IPC and the probe has been handed over to the SHO of Nawalgarh police station, said Singh.

The incident took place in Sikar city on November 20, and the woman who was admitted to a hospital in Sikar and then referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur, passed away on November 22.

The deceased woman’s brother Pawan Tailor has told police that his sister’s in-laws used to subject her to cruelty.

According to an FIR lodged by Tailor in Gudha police station in Jhunjhunu, Manisha got married to Anil Kumar in 2012. After the marriage, Manisha’s husband, her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and other family members started beating her and harassing her.

Tailor said in 2018 Manisha had filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws for harassing her and she had gone to her parents home. At the time her husband and in-laws had accepted their mistake and apologised and Manisha went back to her husband’s home.

However, the harassment started again soon after. Tailor said Manisha’s in-laws tried to kill her on November 15. Fed-up with the daily taunts and beatings, Manisha set herself on fire on November 20.