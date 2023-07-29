Minor Girl Held At Jaipur Airport Over Asking For Ticket To Lahore; Wanted To Meet Insta Friend In Pakistan

Minor Girl Held At Jaipur Airport | IANS

Cross-border love affairs are on the rise now-a-days. Another such incident came to light when a minor girl attempting to go to Pakistan to meet the man whom she befriended on Instagram was apprehended by Jaipur Airport authorities and handed over to Police on Friday. The 16-year-old Hindu girl had no documents necessary for international travel with her.

Airport authorities were furious when the girl arrived at the airport and asked for a ticket to Lahore. Airport authorities said that there is no flight from Jaipur to Lahore. The girl said that she was a Pakistani national who came to India with her aunt around three years ago and now she wants to go back to Pakistan. The minor girl alleged that she wants to return to Pakistan as her aunt is forcing her to marry her cousin. She further said that her name is Gazal Mohammad.

The official said that the girl, who is a resident of Sikar's Shrimadhopur, was on her way to meet her Instagram friend who is a resident of Lahore in Pakistan. She said that the name of friend is Aslam who stays in Lahore whom she befriended on Instagram. She said that Aslam asked her to use the name Gazal and also asked her to book a flight from Jaipur to Lahore.

Earlier, Anju who is a 34-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Alwar went to Pakistan with valis visa and passport. She went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend and also got married to him in Pakistan.

