Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:57 PM IST

Ministry of Finance turns down ED's proposal seeking extension of tenure of joint director Satyabrata Kumar

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

The Ministry of Finance has turned down the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) proposal seeking extension of the tenure of Satyabrata Kumar, who is currently working as Joint Director in ED.

According to reports, the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue has advised ED to take immediate action for relieving Satyabrata Kumar. The Ministry of Finance also refused ED’s proposal for placing the candidature of Satyabrata Kumar before the committee headed by CVC for his promotion in the rank of Additional Director. It said that if needed, ED may approach the Supreme Court for the same.

The Ministry of Finance's order further reads that “this has the approval of Hon’ble Finance Minister”. As per the report, Satyabrata Kumar had joined ED as Joint Director on March 17, 2015.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said that it would not interfere with the Centre’s order to retrospectively extend Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure, Live Law reported. However, the court said that his term of service could not be extended any further. Mishra had been appointed as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate in November 2018. His tenure ended on November 18, 2020.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:57 PM IST
