Mumbai: Minister Anil Parab to appear before ED today; says he will cooperate with probe

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on Tuesday said that he is going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office today.

"I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong," Parab was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab on September 25, in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Parab, following which the minister on August 31, had sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.

The probe against Parab began days after a viral video clip surfaced in which the Minister can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.

Parab came under the ambit of ED's probe after Assistant Police Inspector (dismissed) Sachin Vaze, in April, had tried to submit a letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. In it, he had alleged that the transport minister had asked him to extort Rs 50 crore from a private trust as well as Rs 2 crore each from 50 contractors listed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Later, in the day, Parab had held a press conference and had categorically denied all the allegations.



(With agnecy inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:27 AM IST