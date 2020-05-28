Migrants' kid dies of hunger as father hunts for milk at Bihar's Muzaffarpur station

The four-and-a-half- year-old son of Bihari migrants based in Delhi died at the railway station here on arrival by a 'Shramik Special' train, while his father desperately hunted for some milk he believed will save his child.

Maqsood Alam alias Mohd Pintu, the bereaved father, worked as a house painter until the coronavirus-induced lockdown rendered him jobless and drove him to penury, forcing the family to leave their rented home in a Delhi slum and head home after selling off their meagre belongings.

Accompanied by wife Zeba and son Ishaq, Alam had started the journey with some excitement, trying to forget the travails of the past and hoping to reach his native place in West Champaran district on Monday, the day Eid would be celebrated.

The child had fallen ill, apparently because of oppressive heat. By the time our train reached Muzaffarpur junction his condition had deteriorated considerably. I ran pillar to post searching for some milk for my son. The administration took too long to respond and the child lost the battle for life, alleged Alam.