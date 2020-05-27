Heartbreaking video of baby playing with dead mother's shroud surfaces online: Tejashwi Yadav assures financial support to the woman's children

According to a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Indian Railways, Khatoon was taking the train from Ahmedabad to Katihar on May 23. She had already been unwell, and was de-boarded by her family at Muzaffarpur after she passed away on May 25.

While many on the internet expressed sorrow at the situation she had found herself in, others expressed concern for the two children seen in the videos.

Tejashwi Yadav however had some reassuring news in this regard.

"For the moment we are providing financial assistance of 5 lakhs for both the children. That will be there in a fixed deposit until they attain adulthood," Yadav said. He added their legal gaurdian who will take care of their education would be given a job in their home district of Katihar. The RJD leader also revealed that that Khatoon's husband had left them two years ago