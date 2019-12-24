Merry Christmas: Wish your family and friends with these lovely messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

‘Tis the Christmas season! With gifts and plum cakes to share with family and friends, Christmas brings the warmest wishes, love and care with it.
It is the end of the year and the Santa caps are on, with trees to decorate and hugs to give, make sure you wish all your friends and foe this Christmas season a fabulous celebration and joyful day of the Christ.
Here are the most unique and love-filled Christmas messages for you to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.
"May you feel all the love and joy I have for you throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy."
"I wish you the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and your everyday prayers. Merry Christmas."
"May this Christmas season bring you nothing but fond memories, happiness and laughter!"
"The true meaning of Christmas is giving and sharing the love and reaching out to those who have touched our lives. It is a time to count our blessings and be grateful for them. You have touched my life in so many ways, and I thank you for being a wonderful friend. I wish you the best of Christmas."
"May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas,someone to share your life with,Merry Christmas!"
"I hope this season fills you with faith, renewed hope and good health that will last you a lifetime. Have a blessed Christmas!"
"Faith makes all things possible!
Hope makes all things work!
Love makes all things beautiful!
May you have all three of them this Christmas!"
