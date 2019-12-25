Merry Christmas: How to download Christmas stickers on WhatsApp

A very merry Christmas to all of you! The 2019 day of Christmas is finally here, the day baby Jesus arrived on Earth in a small town called Bethlehem.
After the midnight Christmas yesterday, its time to enjoy the celebratory parts of the festival. Gather around in the house, wish each other the best of the season and exchange presents under the bright Christmas tree.
On this auspicious occasion, do not forget to send the seasons’ greetings to the ones who aren’t close by, the ones across the sea, even if it might be the Virar creek. Send your best wishes to the people you love and care about and also to the people you try to care about.
As it is well established that WhatsApp is the most commonly used app used by people for instant messaging. Therefore, to make your task easier, here’s how you can download the coolest Christmas stickers on WhatsApp.
To download and use stickers:
Open any individual chat or group.
Next to the text input field, tap Emoji > Stickers.
To add sticker packs, tap Add.
In the Stickers popup that appears, tap Download next to the sticker pack you want to download. If prompted, tap DOWNLOAD • {file size}.
A green checkmark will appear once the download is complete.
Tap Back.
Find and tap the sticker you want to send.
* Please note that once you tap the sticker, it'll send automatically.
How to get more stickers:
If you want more sticker options, tap Add.
Scroll to the bottom of the ALL STICKERS tab and tap GET MORE STICKERS.
This will take you to Google Play Store, where you can download sticker apps.
To view the sticker packs you've downloaded, tap Add > MY STICKERS tab.
If you want to delete a specific sticker pack, tap Delete > DELETE.
To reorder your sticker packs, tap and drag Reorder next to a sticker pack.
