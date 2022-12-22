Merry Christmas: Wishes and greetings to share with family and friends on Lord Jesus' birthday

Merry Christmas! | Photo credits: Pinterest

It is the end of the year and the Santa caps are on, with trees to decorate and hugs to give, make sure you wish all your friends and foes to spread and cheer the X-mas vibes around you.

The Christmas season has arrived! We all want to seek happiness, peace, and joy for our family and friends every festive season. While you celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with prayer and plum cakes, here are some wishing suggestions that you can share with your dear ones to wish them a Merry Christmas.

Check out some wishes you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

"May you feel all the love and joy I have for you throughout this festive season and all year round. Having you as my friend brings me great joy."

"I wish you the unconditional love of God in all the dreams of your heart and your everyday prayers. Merry Christmas."

"May this Christmas season bring you nothing but fond memories, happiness and laughter!"

"The true meaning of Christmas is giving and sharing the love and reaching out to those who have touched our lives. It is a time to count our blessings and be grateful for them. You have touched my life in so many ways, and I thank you for being a wonderful friend. I wish you the best of Christmas."

"May you receive the greatest gift of all this Christmas,someone to share your life with,Merry Christmas!"

"I hope this season fills you with faith, renewed hope and good health that will last you a lifetime. Have a blessed Christmas!"

"Faith makes all things possible!

Hope makes all things work!

Love makes all things beautiful!

May you have all three of them this Christmas!"

