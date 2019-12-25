Christmas 2019: Remember the birth of Christ through Christmas carols

I remember singing Silent Night at the top of my lungs on stage in the first grade followed by my music teacher giving me an earful for deliberately attempting to make everyone present in the hall deaf. Christmas has always been fun.

Singing Christmas carols is a mood, I’ve believed it since childhood and it is also how I was introduced to the story of Jesus Christ. The story of Christ was revealed to me in bits and pieces through carols I sang and cried to while growing up.

There are hundreds of carols written and sung in various languages across the globe with one common objective, spread the word of the god, spread the word that the god’s son is born.

Even today, after ages, the same carols are sung in churches and houses, in joy and pain, as the declaration of the birth of Jesus Christ and calling him out for help. Christmas cannot be separated from carols and therefore, here are the ones telling the story of baby Jesus’ birth.

O Little Town of Bethlehem

The carol, O Little Town of Bethlehem is a pre-emptive singing marking telling the world that the saviour of the world, a baby is going to arrive soon. The carol describes the town of Bethlehem, the places where Mary is believed to have given birth to baby Jesus.

Silent Night

The classic carol Silent Night is a beautiful retelling of the night baby Jesus was born. The carol talks about baby Jesus being kept in a manger. The carol hails the birth of ‘Christ the saviour.’

Hark! The Herald Angels Singh

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing talks about the angels spreading the word of the Lord among shepherds and animals from nearby villages and jungles. The carol introduces the event of baby Jesus’ birthday as the most joyous and peacemaking event of the time.

We three Kings

The carol We Three Kings as the name suggests is about the three Kings’ journey they’d undertaken to visit the new saviour. The carl also talks about the star the three kins followed to arrive.

Joy to the World

The happiest carol of all time is Joy To The World. The carol is one of pure joy as the news about the arrival of baby Jesus hits the streets and ballrooms at once. Carol is a favourite among school children.

With the Christmas season on, Santa caps all around and a hundred smiling faces on the streets, flashbacks of singing Joy to the World and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing with my friends is the most vivid childhood memories I have of Christmas. During the festival of hope, light and love, make sure to remind yourself to be kinder to yourself and others, to family and friends.