Christmas 2019: Best stores to pick up the most scrumptious plum cakes and marzipans from in Mumbai

Long gone are the days when catholic concentrated areas would smell of cashews and milk cream with a tinge of warm plum cakes before Christmas. With hundreds of things to do along with the traditional 9 to 5 jobs Mumbaikars are accustomed to, it is difficult for most catholic families to dedicate time to prepare home-made cakes and Christmas sweets.

However, that doesn’t mean the spirit of Christmas should be in any way affected by it. With multiple shops and family businesses selling home-made traditional sweets that spring up only during Christmas ensure that all houses have mouthwatering Marzipans, Kul Kuls, plum cakes and more.

If you’re still looking for places and shops selling sweets that remind you of the golden days of Christmas, here’s a list of crowd-favourite joints and family businesses who are up for it.

American Express Bakery, Bandra

The American Express bakery located at Hill Road in Bandra is a known name in all of Mumbai. Their Plum pudding and Guava cheese are most liked by the locals and people stock up on their desserts way before Christmas for family gatherings and get-togethers all year round.