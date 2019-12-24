Christmas 2019: Best stores to pick up the most scrumptious plum cakes and marzipans from in Mumbai

Long gone are the days when catholic concentrated areas would smell of cashews and milk cream with a tinge of warm plum cakes before Christmas. With hundreds of things to do along with the traditional 9 to 5 jobs Mumbaikars are accustomed to, it is difficult for most catholic families to dedicate time to prepare home-made cakes and Christmas sweets.
However, that doesn’t mean the spirit of Christmas should be in any way affected by it. With multiple shops and family businesses selling home-made traditional sweets that spring up only during Christmas ensure that all houses have mouthwatering Marzipans, Kul Kuls, plum cakes and more.
If you’re still looking for places and shops selling sweets that remind you of the golden days of Christmas, here’s a list of crowd-favourite joints and family businesses who are up for it.
American Express Bakery, Bandra
The American Express bakery located at Hill Road in Bandra is a known name in all of Mumbai. Their Plum pudding and Guava cheese are most liked by the locals and people stock up on their desserts way before Christmas for family gatherings and get-togethers all year round.
Yazdani Bakery, Fort
The 57-year-old Parsi bakery is a treasure for history and food lovers alike. With its lip-smacking Parsi dishes, the bakery specially bakes its twelve-seed multi-grain bread, Shrewsbury biscuits, and Ginger biscuits during Christmas for its long list of dedicated customers who wait for Christmas to arrive for these desserts. The plum cakes from Yazdani bakery has people lining up every weekend without fail.
Ferreira Delicacies, Borivali
The Ferreira family runs a small business of home-made sweets traditionally prepared during Christmas. Hailing from Gorai, a small quaint community from when the Portuguese ruled in some parts of India, the Ferreira family is familiar with the oldest traditions and recipes used for the preparation of Marzipans, Milk Creams, Kul Kuls, Plum cakes, fruit cakes and more.
Jimmy Boy, Fort
Jimmy Boy, the well-known Parsi joint is famous for having delectable apple tarts, lemon tarts, plum cakes and a whole range of Christmas sweets. People from across the city flock this bakery during Christmas to get their hands on the most delicious chocolate balls and eggless brownies to snack on during the season.
Vaibhav Foods, Kalina, Santacruz East
Vaibhav Foods in Kalina is like the secret store everyone in the community goes to regularly but isn’t a big shot yet. Located in a not so popular place, Vaibhav Foods traditional Christmas sweets have managed to reach the houses from all corners of Mumbai. The store’s special Guava Cheese, Jeejubs, Chocolate and Walnut Plum cake and Kal Kals are the best offerings and are pre-ordered for Christmas.
