Christmas 2019: Midnight mass schedule for Mumbaikars

Wishing you and your friends a very Merry Christmas! This Christmas season with so many things to be thankful for and with an even longer list of things to ask for, thousands of Christ believers will attend the yearly Christmas midnight mass to be held at all churches in Mumbai tonight.

The Christmas Midnight Mass is a crucial part of Christmas celebrations the midnight mass is the beginning of the holy day of Christmas. Only after the mass, the celebrations of Christmas begin with great pomp and show.

If you still haven’t decided where to attend the mass yet, here’s a list of churches that will be lit up and bustling with joy this Christmas eve.

St. Andrew’s Church, Bandra

Located in one of the prettiest spots in Mumbai, the St. Andrew’s Chruch looks breathtaking on Christmas eve. The church is also a hotspot for celebrities living in Bandra who make sure to drop by for the mass every year.

While the midnight mass starts at 9 p.m on the eve of Christmas, the church also holds an early morning mass on the day of Christmas at 7 a.m and 9.30 a.m.

Mount Mary, Bandra

Another treasure of Bandra is the famous Mount Mary church situated atop a hill in Bandra. The mass begins at 11 p.m on Christmas eve, however, if you wish to have a decent seat inside the church, make sure to reach around 10 p.m. Also, it’ll be a great backdrop for all your Instagram worthy Christmas photographs.

Orlem Church, Malad

The Orlem church in Malad is a landmark spot in the suburbs. It attracts a huge crowd of almost 15000 devotees on the eve of Christmas for the midnight mass. The mass starts at 11 p.m and goes lasts until almost 12.30 in the night.

St. Michael’s Church, Mahim

At St. Michael’s church, which is one of the oldest church in India, starts the mass with carol singing around 11.30 p.m. The church will be decorated beautifully along with a huge Christmas tree. The usual church-goers are very active in church activities here, the youth of the community sing carols together and also engage in games and activities post mass.