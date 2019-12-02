'Mere jigar ke tukdo...,' Amit Shah addresses youth in an election rally in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister and BJP president, Amit Shah on Monday announced BJP-led government at the Centre would implement NRC in the whole country before 2024 to oust all infiltrators and intruders. Speaking at two election meetings at Chakradharpur in West Simbhum and Bahragoda in East Simbhum, Shah said before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, all outsiders would be evicted from the country.
Shah alleged the Congress was opposed to eviction of outsiders.
BJP president for the first time used "Jigar Ke Tukde (You are my dearest Love) to attract the youth voters of Kolhan region and said youths should support the BJP candidates for the development of Jharkhand. During 1967 assembly elections in undivided Bihar, the Jigar Ke Tukde comments were used by the first non-Congress chief minister, Mahamaya Prasad Sinha in his election speeches. He had defeated the then chief Minister,K B Sahay from Patna and led the SVD government.
Amit Shah's visit to Kolhan will be followed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who will address an election meeting at Jamshedpur tomorrow in support of the Chief Minister Raghuwar Das. His another meeting is scheduled at Khunti, the Lok Sabha constituency of tribal welfare minister, Arjun Munda
Amit Shah said the 2019 assembly elections in Jharkhand were aimed at development of the state and eradication of Maoism. He alleged the Congress and the JMM supported the spoke at length on the naxalites which hampered growth of the state. He described Raghuwar Das as "Mr Honest" and said he led the zero corruption government.
Shah spoke at length on national issues and assured the magnificent Ram temple would be constructed at Ayodhya. He said in the last five years, Narendra Modi led a stable and powerful government at the Centre and glory of India was restored globally after surgical and air strikes at Uri and Balakot.
He also told the audience about scrapping of Article 370 and 35A, the abolition of triple talaq and claimed peace has returned in Kashmir.
State BJP president, Lakshman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur and youth leader, Kunal Sarangi who defected to BJP from JMM is contesting from the uranimum rich constitutency of Bahragoda.
Shah's wife, Sonal Shah, who came with BJP president to Ranchi, earlier offered prayers at the famous Maa Dewri Temple on Ranchi-Jamshedpur high way. This temple became famous following frequent visits by M S Dhoni.
