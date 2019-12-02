'Mere jigar ke tukdo...,' Amit Shah addresses youth in an election rally in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister and BJP president, Amit Shah on Monday announced BJP-led government at the Centre would implement NRC in the whole country before 2024 to oust all infiltrators and intruders. Speaking at two election meetings at Chakradharpur in West Simbhum and Bahragoda in East Simbhum, Shah said before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, all outsiders would be evicted from the country.

Shah alleged the Congress was opposed to eviction of outsiders.

BJP president for the first time used "Jigar Ke Tukde (You are my dearest Love) to attract the youth voters of Kolhan region and said youths should support the BJP candidates for the development of Jharkhand. During 1967 assembly elections in undivided Bihar, the Jigar Ke Tukde comments were used by the first non-Congress chief minister, Mahamaya Prasad Sinha in his election speeches. He had defeated the then chief Minister,K B Sahay from Patna and led the SVD government.