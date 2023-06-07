Meerut: Out To Buy Milk, Woman Lawyer Shot Dead Outside Residence; Visuals Surface |

UP: A woman was tragically shot dead on Wednesday morning outside her house in New Mevla Colony in Meerut. The incident occurred while the woman was returning home after purchasing milk from the local market. The location comes in the jurisdiction of the TP Nagar police station. The police have sent the victim's body for postmortem and believe that the murder is likely linked to an ongoing dispute concerning her divorce.

UP : मेरठ में दिन निकलते ही कत्ल। दूध लेकर आ रही महिला की घर के गेट पर गोली मारकर हत्या। TP नगर क्षेत्र में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने वारदात की।



इसके अलावा सब ठीक है.... फ़िलहाल



Ongoing Dispute with Husband

The deceased, identified as Anjali Garg, was a 35-year-old lawyer stated local reports. She was involved in a long-time dispute with her husband, Nitin Garg, who had recently initiated divorce proceedings.

Anjali had been living separately from her husband in the same colony for some time. It appears that the assailants took advantage of her return from the market and targeted her as she reached the doorstep of her house, shooting and killing her.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon hearing the sound of the gunshot, individuals in the vicinity rushed to the scene. The attackers swiftly fled the area after the incident. Local police officials rushed at the location after receiving information of the incident and took custody of the deceased woman's body.

Police Issues Statement

Sant Sharan, the in-charge of the police station, revealed that the investigation is leaning towards a family-related motive behind Anjali's murder. He also stated that there was a dispute regarding the ownership of the house she was residing currently. In order to thoroughly examine the case, the police are diligently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.