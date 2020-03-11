'Meanwhile AAP MLAs are busy resolving problems...': Kejriwal-led party takes a dig at resort politics in Madhya Pradesh

Another political crisis, another hotel stay for politicians. After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, followed by 22 other MLAs, the party has rushed to protect its leaders.
This involved transporting over 80 Congress MLAs to Jaipur from Madhya Pradesh and then sequestering them away in the Buena Vista Resort in Jaipur.
This is incidentally the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year.
In the meantime, the rebel MLAs have closeted themselves away in a Bengaluru resort, Prestige Golfshire. In a joint letter to state DGP Praveen Sood, the rebels stated that they had come to Karnataka voluntarily on some important work and required protection and escort from local police for their safe movement. They have since been provided with security, police officials said.
The opposition BJP too appears to have taken a leaf out of their rival's book, moving 100 of its MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to a luxury resort in Gurugram to keep their flock together.
But what makes these political parties different from the Aam Aadmi Party that currently governs Delhi?
Well, according to the party's Twitter handle, while "MLAs from other parties are running from one resort to another" the AAP MLAs are busy resolving the problems of citizens.
Netizens seemed to agree with the AAP. One user wrote that this was why "Delhi chose the Aam Aadmi Party".
"Raghav Chadha got no chill! Getting things done with lightening speed. How often do you see that from your MLAs?" asked another.
In the meantime, the Madhya Pradesh saga continues to play out. On Wednesday, Scindia joined the BJP in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.
While the Congress claims that many of the rebel leaders do not actually wish to leave the party, the politicians in question seem to be claiming otherwise. 22 videos were released on Wednesday debunking the party's theory. In the videos, the Scindia supporters can be seen expressing solidarity and support for him.
(With inputs from agencies)
