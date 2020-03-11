'Meanwhile AAP MLAs are busy resolving problems...': Kejriwal-led party takes a dig at resort politics in Madhya Pradesh

Another political crisis, another hotel stay for politicians. After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress, followed by 22 other MLAs, the party has rushed to protect its leaders.

This involved transporting over 80 Congress MLAs to Jaipur from Madhya Pradesh and then sequestering them away in the Buena Vista Resort in Jaipur.

This is incidentally the same resort where legislators from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year.