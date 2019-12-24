McDonald's now has a masala dosa burger and Twitter can't keep calm

The mass favourite fast-food joint McDonald’s just introduced the Dosa Masala burger as part of their new all-day breakfast menu and Indian twitter can’t keep calm.
The new Dosa Masala Burger has a spicy grilled vegetable patty with Indian spices and a slight taste of Sambar. The burger comes with a tangy rasam sauce that will have all the south-Indian flavours melt in your mouth.
The new burger will be sold in all McDonald outlets for Rs 59 exclusive of all taxes. McDonald’s also offers a range of combos with the burger such as coffee, thumps up and other aerated drinks.
McDonald’s is attempting to lure more Indians to ditch their traditional breakfast options for its new menu that caters to the Indian palate. The fast-food joint is also inching towards bringing in more healthier options on the menu with their whole wheat buns and grilled burgers instead of fried.
The Dosa Masalas Burger has been introduced in the north and east of India. Along with the Dosa Masala burger, McDonald’s also introduced a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian breakfast options such as Veg McMuffin, Egg & Cheese McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Egg & Sausage McMuffin, Hot cakes, Hash brown. All the options can be clubbed with coffee or any other drink to avail a combo offer.
For all eating-in customers, McDonald’s also offers unlimited coffee refills during their breakfast hours.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)