McDonald's now has a masala dosa burger and Twitter can't keep calm

The mass favourite fast-food joint McDonald’s just introduced the Dosa Masala burger as part of their new all-day breakfast menu and Indian twitter can’t keep calm.

The new Dosa Masala Burger has a spicy grilled vegetable patty with Indian spices and a slight taste of Sambar. The burger comes with a tangy rasam sauce that will have all the south-Indian flavours melt in your mouth.

The new burger will be sold in all McDonald outlets for Rs 59 exclusive of all taxes. McDonald’s also offers a range of combos with the burger such as coffee, thumps up and other aerated drinks.

McDonald’s is attempting to lure more Indians to ditch their traditional breakfast options for its new menu that caters to the Indian palate. The fast-food joint is also inching towards bringing in more healthier options on the menu with their whole wheat buns and grilled burgers instead of fried.