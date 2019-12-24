Till marriage do us apart: Criminal gang breaks after female member rejects proposal

An active criminal gang in Sirsa just had the worst break-up ever. After a female member rejected his marriage proposal, the gang member went to the police with details of all their thefts.

The gang was active in Haryana and Punjab.

The Sirsa police immediately acted on the report and arrested the complainant Vinod and Rani the woman who rejected the proposal. The complainant is from Naraingarh town in Haryana's Ambala district, reported a daily newspaper.

Sirsa City station house (SHO) officer, Mohinder Singh said in the report, "Yes, their breakup led to their arrest. Vinod was arrested on December 20 and Rani was arrested on Saturday."

The complainant Vinod was living with Rani and her family for some time. He had been pressurising Rani to get married to him but once rejected the proposal, Vinod collected the contact details of all shop owners whose shops the gang had recently looted and headed to the police station.

Vinod confessed during the interrogation to various burglaries in shops located in the Sirsa market earlier this month.

The police informed that the two have been taken into police custody for cases of theft that are registered at the station.

The SHO also said in the report, "As they have confessed to have committed burglaries and vehicle thefts in Naraingarh, other parts of Haryana, and Bathinda and Mansa district in Punjab, police from other areas will take their custody."