'Matua community attacked in Bangladesh': BJP MP Shantanu Thakur writes to PM Modi, urges him to intervene

Kolkata: In order to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to attack on the Matua community in Khulna in Bangladesh, Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday seeking action to safeguard the Matua community.

In his letter Shantanu said that the Hindu temples of Ganesh, Shiva and Harichand Thakur have been vandalized. Shops and households belonging to the Matuas were demolished by a certain ‘community’ in Khulna.

The BJP Bongaon MP informed the Prime Minister that the incidents of attack have started on August 7 onwards in Shiyali village of Bangladesh’s Khulna district, where shops and houses owned by Matua are attacked and demolished.

Shantanu also expressed concern over alleged demolition of Sri Harichand Guruchanda idol, and idols of Maa Durga.

It can be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Orakandi on March 27 during the first phase of recently concluded West Bengal assembly polls. Prime Minister also visited the Matua Thakurbari temple in Orakandi.

The Matua sect was founded by Harichand Thakur, who was born at Orakandi in 1812 in erstwhile East Bengal.

“It is a gross violation of rights to freedom of religion and right to life, personal integrity, and liberty of Minority Hindu in Bangladesh who are victims of the anti-social activities and their properties have been looted,” wrote Shantanu Thakur also urging Prime Minister’s intervention in ‘safeguarding the rights of the minority in Bangladesh’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:01 PM IST