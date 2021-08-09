Watch Video: After Pakistan, now miscreants attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh

According to local residents and victims, the miscreants first attacked the Shiali Mahasmashan temple. They vandalised the idols in the temple and the crematorium.

From there, they went to the Shiali Purbapara area, where they vandalised the idols of Hindu gods and goddesses in Hari Mandir, Durga Mandir and the Govinda Mandir, the report said.

Six shops and two homes of the local Hindu community members were also vandalised, it said.

Krishna Gopal Sen, general secretary of Rupsha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, said that at least 10 idols at four temples were vandalised during the attacks.

"There is high tension in the area now. But the local administration is working to keep the overall situation under control," Sen said.

Some local residents claimed the attackers were from neighbouring Sheikhpura, Bamandanga and Chadpur areas. But their identities could not be confirmed.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order as tension rose following the attacks, said Rupsha police station Officer-in-Charge Sardar Mosharraf Hossain. "We are alert and active to keep the situation under control," Hossain said.