'Attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan': 20 people held, over 150 booked after Supreme Court slams inaction

Lahore: The Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday said they have arrested 20 people and booked over 150 others for their alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote town, a day after the Supreme Court admonished the authorities for their failure to protect the shrine.

A mob attacked the Ganesha temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district of the province, some 590 kms from Lahore, on Wednesday in protest against the release of an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

"We have so far arrested over 20 suspects allegedly involved in attacking the temple in Bhong," District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz told reporters. He said more arrests are expected in the coming days as police are identifying the suspects through video footage.

An FIR has been registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 for their involvement in attacking the temple, he said.

"We will arrest every suspect involved in this crime. On the order of the apex court, restoration work of the temple has been started," he said.