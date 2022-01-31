Mathura's 'Muslim' run restaurant asked to change its Hindu name, here's why

Aved Khan, a 30-year-old Muslim food cart dosa vendor in Mathura, had he changed the name of his eatery from Srinath Dosa to American Dosa Corner on demand.

"You are Muslim, how can you have this name?" one of the men asked, tearing down the stall's signs, police officials were quoted by NDTV.

Rajesh Mani Tripathi, national president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal - a hardline Hindu group that was also behind the attempt to install the statue - told Reuters he was one of the men involved in the altercation. "If he was Muslim then he should write his name on the banner and should not cheat people by mentioning a Hindu name," he said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:12 PM IST