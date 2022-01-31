UP Elections 2022: Jayant Chaudhary's remark irks Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, says he's a child

Following Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary's remarks in relation to his loyalty and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being unaware of his unchanged mind, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan alleged the former is a 'kid with little knowledge of the history'.

Referring to Chaudhary's father, late Ajit Singh, Pradhan said, "he has forgotten how many times his father changed sides'. Notably, Singh was also the BJP's Uttar Pradesh elections in charge.

"He's a child, came to arena just now. His father changed parties many times. Whose ally were they when he won 1st time? Didn't know he has weak knowledge of history. Children should be forgiven", Pradhan said.

Pradhan's comments comes days after Jayant Chaudhary’s terse “not a coin, won’t flip” response to the BJP’s apparent attempt to woo him.

“Main koi chavanni nahin hoon jo palat jaonga (I am not a 25 paise coin that I will flip),” Jayant Chaudhary said at Khatauli near Muzaffarnagar Thursday, a day after the BJP said its doors were open for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief who is fighting the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Led by former prime minister Charan Singh’s grandson Jayant Chaudhary, the RLD has joined hands with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party this time.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reached out to Jat leaders, ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, and said that Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the “wrong home”.

The BJP’s outreach is significant as there are apprehensions that the over year-long farmers’ agitation against the three agri laws, which have since been repealed, will affect its prospects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:32 AM IST