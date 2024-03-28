Mansukh Mandaviya Utilises Artificial Intelligence To Streamline Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Campaign

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya |

Ahmedabad: In a pioneering move, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, contesting from the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, has unveiled his innovative use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance his election campaign strategy.

Addressing party office bearers in an assembly constituency within the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Mandaviya disclosed how AI technology enabled his team to identify discrepancies in the list of page pramukhs (page presidents), a crucial element in electoral organisation.

Dr. Mandaviya's revelation shed light on the meticulous scrutiny conducted by his team using AI algorithms. The examination of data pertaining to page pramukhs submitted by the local party organization revealed startling findings. It was discovered that some individuals designated as page pramukhs were aged above 90, while others listed were deceased.

This revelation underscored the inherent limitations of relying solely on the existing roster of page pramukhs, prompting Dr. Mandaviya to advocate for a more rigorous and updated approach to electoral organization.

The system of page pramukhs entails assigning individuals the responsibility of managing the list of voters on one page of the electoral roll, thereby facilitating targeted outreach and mobilization efforts.

Dr. Mandaviya's emphasis on leveraging AI to refine this system reflects a commitment to harnessing technological advancements for strategic advantage in the electoral arena.

Recognizing the pivotal role of grassroots mobilization, Dr. Mandaviya stressed on the significance of adorning as many households as possible with party flags. Emphasizing that this seemingly small gesture carries substantial weight in shaping the electoral narrative, Dr. Mandaviya stressed the importance of fostering a favorable atmosphere for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through visible displays of support.

In addition to unveiling his AI-driven campaign strategy, Dr. Mandaviya outlined his forthcoming itinerary, indicating plans to commence visits to district panchayat areas from April 7. This proactive approach underscores Dr. Mandaviya's commitment to engaging directly with constituents and galvanizing support at the grassroots level.

The integration of AI technology into the electoral campaign marks a paradigm shift in political strategy, underlining the BJP's commitment to innovation and efficiency. Dr. Mandaviya's utilization of AI not only exemplifies adaptability to emerging technologies but also signifies a strategic investment in optimizing campaign effectiveness.