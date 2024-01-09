Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: One District One Medical College

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | FPJ

In a landmark celebration of the diamond jubilee of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the government's ambitious plan to reshape the nation's healthcare infrastructure. At the heart of this initiative is the implementation of the 'One District One Medical College' principle, a visionary concept inspired by the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The goal is to convert every district in the country into an 'Ayushman' district, fostering comprehensive healthcare accessibility.

Honouring Gandhi's Legacy

During the celebration, Minister Mandaviya paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing the profound influence of his principles on the nation's development. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to these ideals and highlighted the government's dedication to establishing a medical college in each district, creating a robust network for monitoring public health at the grassroots level.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of a Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) sub-zonal office and Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Minister Mandaviya laid the foundation stone for various facilities at AIIMS, Bhopal, announcing the initiation of 190 pharmaceutical industries, 55 WHO-GMP-compliant manufacturing units, and 163 blood centers across the state.

Ensuring quality healthcare

Highlighting the importance of quality healthcare, Mandaviya remarked, "Monitoring the quality of medicines through the sub-zonal office will ensure access to high-quality medicines and provide ease of doing business for stakeholders in Madhya Pradesh's pharmaceutical industries."

The Union Health Minister also shed light on Prime Minister Modi's vision to establish AIIMS-like institutions in all states. In the past decade, 17 AIIMS have been inaugurated, bringing the total to 23 in the country. Mandaviya stressed that these medical colleges play a pivotal role in achieving health-related goals, such as eradicating tuberculosis and nearing the elimination of diseases like kala-azar and leprosy by 2025.

The event was not just a celebration of milestones but also witnessed the inauguration of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College alumni network. Additionally, Minister Mandaviya released a postal stamp and a diamond jubilee souvenir, further solidifying the institute's legacy in the country's healthcare landscape.

(Inputs from PTI)