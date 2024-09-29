 Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective Participation,' Says PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective Participation,' Says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective Participation,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi stated that this campaign has seen remarkable participation from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, which have all exceeded their sapling planting targets.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

New Delhi: During the 114th episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign stating that this was a recent example of strong resolve and collective participation in achieving significant societal outcomes.

In his monthly radio program, PM Modi noted that the initiative has successfully mobilised people across the country to engage in environmental conservation efforts.

Read Also
'Listeners Are Real Anchors Of This Program,' Says PM Modi On 10 Years Of 'Mann Ki Baat'
article-image

"When there's a confluence of our strong resolve and collective participation, it leads to amazing results for the entire society. Its most recent example is 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'--this was an amazing campaign; such an example of public participation is truly inspiring. People in every nook and corner of the country have done wonders in this campaign, which was started for the conservation of the environment," the Prime Minsiter said.

Read Also
MP: Sanitation Workers Make Beautiful Artworks From Garbage In Jhabua, PM Modi Appreciates In 'Mann...
article-image

PM Modi stated that this campaign has seen remarkable participation from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, which have all exceeded their sapling planting targets.

FPJ Shorts
Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Wins Best Actor In Negative Role Award For Animal At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Wins Best Actor In Negative Role Award For Animal At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931; Amethi Police Responds
Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931; Amethi Police Responds
Rubber Prices Surge 33% This Fiscal, Tyre Manufacturers Under Pressure: Crisil
Rubber Prices Surge 33% This Fiscal, Tyre Manufacturers Under Pressure: Crisil

"Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have created a new record by planting more saplings than the set target. Under this campaign, more than 26 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. The people of Gujarat planted more than 15 crore saplings. More than 6 crore saplings were planted in Rajasthan in the month of August alone. Thousands of schools in the country are also participating in this campaign with great enthusiasm," he stated.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'
article-image

PM Modi Shares Inspiring Stories

PM Modi also shared inspiring stories from individuals involved in tree planting.

One such example was KN Rajasekhar from Telangana, who began a personal tree-planting campaign four years ago, committing to plant one tree daily. Despite facing challenges where he met with an accident this year, he has planted more than 1,500 saplings. Additionally, he mentioned Subhashri from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, who has created a garden with more than 500 rare medicinal plants and herbs.

Read Also
'Mann Ki Baat': 'Children's Nutrition A Priority For Country,' Says PM Modi In His Address While...
article-image

Besides this, PM Modi also appreciated the efforts made to preserve languages with few speakers, including the Santhali language.

Taking the example of Shriman Ramjeet Tudu from Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Modi said that he was leading a campaign to create an online identity for Santhali and that he had developed a digital platform where literature in Santhali can be read and written.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On...

Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On...

UP: 2 Class 9th Students Booked For Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Teacher On Social Media...

UP: 2 Class 9th Students Booked For Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Teacher On Social Media...