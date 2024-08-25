 PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi said that the sanitation workers in Jhabua have set up an example through their artworks, which the entire country must know.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi In 113 episode of Mann Ki Baat | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday mentioned about efforts of sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district.

PM Modi said that the sanitation workers in Jhabua have set up an example through their artworks, which the entire country must know. "Our sanitation workers have done wonders in Jhabua. These brothers and sisters have shown us the message of 'waste to wealth' by turning it into reality," PM Modi said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...
article-image

Recognising the efforts of sanitation workers, PM Modi said that the "country should know about something amazing is happening in Jhabua." He further said that the team of sanitation workers have created an amazing artwork from waste in a park in Jhabua. This artwork also includes helicopters, cars and cannons. Also, beautiful hanging flower pots have been made.

"For this work, they collected plastic waste, used bottles, tyres and pipes from the surrounding areas," PM Modi said in his 113th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Talking about the particular park, Jhabua Collector Neha Meena told IANS that the garden was constructed under the 'Waste to Best' campaign. Meena added that the recognition of sanitation workers from the Prime Minister of the country will boost the confidence of sanitation workers and also congratulated the sanitation workers for their efforts.

FPJ Shorts
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)
Read Also
Three MP Villages Become Hotspot For Thieves & Robbers, Rise On National Crime Map
article-image

Jhabua, a tribal populated and located in the dense forest area is considered as one of the poorest districts in Madhya Pradesh. In 2006, the Ministry of Panchayatiraj named Jhabua one of the country's 250 most background districts. Located around 400 km from the state capital Bhopal and around 150 km from Indore, Jhabua is the home to the Bhil tribe also referred to as the 'brave bow men of India'.

Jhabua falls under the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the Schedule Tribe (ST). The BJP's Anita Singh Nagar was elected as the Lok Sabha MP in the general election held earlier this year. Nagar has defeated former Union Minister and Congress veteran Kantilal Bhuriya.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be...

Janmashtami 2024: Over 5K Kids & Mothers Portray Krishna & Yashoda In Indore; Barsana Villages To Be...

7 Best Places In Bustling Lanes Of Old Bhopal To Enjoy Authentic 'Bhopali Chai', Along With Historic...

7 Best Places In Bustling Lanes Of Old Bhopal To Enjoy Authentic 'Bhopali Chai', Along With Historic...

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms You Can Use To Sound Cool In Front Of Friends

English Vinglish: 7 Easy Idioms You Can Use To Sound Cool In Front Of Friends

Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...

Bhopal: Indian Institute Of Architects (IIA) Hosts Design Appreciation Night At Marriott's Courtyard...