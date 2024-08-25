PM Narendra Modi Mentions Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Artwork In 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Narendra Modi In 113 episode of Mann Ki Baat | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday mentioned about efforts of sanitation workers in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district.

PM Modi said that the sanitation workers in Jhabua have set up an example through their artworks, which the entire country must know. "Our sanitation workers have done wonders in Jhabua. These brothers and sisters have shown us the message of 'waste to wealth' by turning it into reality," PM Modi said.

Recognising the efforts of sanitation workers, PM Modi said that the "country should know about something amazing is happening in Jhabua." He further said that the team of sanitation workers have created an amazing artwork from waste in a park in Jhabua. This artwork also includes helicopters, cars and cannons. Also, beautiful hanging flower pots have been made.

"For this work, they collected plastic waste, used bottles, tyres and pipes from the surrounding areas," PM Modi said in his 113th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Talking about the particular park, Jhabua Collector Neha Meena told IANS that the garden was constructed under the 'Waste to Best' campaign. Meena added that the recognition of sanitation workers from the Prime Minister of the country will boost the confidence of sanitation workers and also congratulated the sanitation workers for their efforts.

Jhabua, a tribal populated and located in the dense forest area is considered as one of the poorest districts in Madhya Pradesh. In 2006, the Ministry of Panchayatiraj named Jhabua one of the country's 250 most background districts. Located around 400 km from the state capital Bhopal and around 150 km from Indore, Jhabua is the home to the Bhil tribe also referred to as the 'brave bow men of India'.

Jhabua falls under the Ratlam Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the Schedule Tribe (ST). The BJP's Anita Singh Nagar was elected as the Lok Sabha MP in the general election held earlier this year. Nagar has defeated former Union Minister and Congress veteran Kantilal Bhuriya.